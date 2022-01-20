Miss Shranda Mae Beddingfield, 26, died Jan. 18, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Miss Beddingfield was born Sept. 16, 1995, in Pulaski, and was a loving, friendly and outgoing person who loved spending time with her family and dog, Cookie. She loved to read, listen to music and especially loved elephants. She is preceded in death by father Billy (Blue) Beddingfield.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bunker Hill Church of God in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Bee Springs Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Shirley Beddingfield of Pulaski; sister Shamberly Beddingfield of Pulaski; brothers, Troy Beddingfield and wife Debra, Lee Beddingfield and wife Trina, all of Lynnville; special aunt Susie Gulley of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
