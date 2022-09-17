Mr. Sidney Burgess Ralston, 92, of Lynnville died Sept. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Ralston was born March 12, 1930, in Giles County and was a life-long resident of Lynnville. He was a 1950 graduate of Jones High School in Lynnville, and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. A family-oriented man who loved his family, he married wife Nancy Carolyn Steel Ralston Aug. 20, 1955. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for Union Carbide and a farmer. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, flying, going to the gym and playing guitar and the harmonica. He was a member of Olivet United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Whitfield Ralston and Mary Olene Wells Ralston; and the grandparents who reared him, Sam and Drucilla Sands Ralston.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, with N.J. Pope officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery with military honors provided by the Giles County Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church, 7600 Columbia Highway, Pulaski, TN 38478; or Lynnwood Cemetery, P.O. Box 305, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include wife of 67 years Nancy Carolyn Steele Ralston of Lynnville; children, Stanley Ralston and wife Ruth Ann, Amy Arnold and husband Danny, Kerry Ralston, Beverly Franklin and husband Bill, Cindy Ralston, all of Lynnville; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.