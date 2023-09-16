Bishop Smith Gilbert, 95, of Prospect died Sept. 9, 2023.
Bishop Gilbert was born March 29, 1928, in Giles County and was a loving father, grandfather and brother who loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He devoted much of his time and energy to his church. He started pastoring here in Tennessee and Indiana with the goal of saving souls. He was a strong prayer warrior and said prayer was always in order. He was of the Pentecostal Apostolic Faith. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time farming, mowing grass, working on his tractor and with his animals. He is preceded in death by wife June Gilbert; parents, Dan and Leola Gilbert; daughter Donna Cole; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation was Sept. 13 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis, Ind.
Survivors include daughters, Beverly Ford and husband David of Stone Mountain, Ga., Diane Leslie and husband Robert, Jeanine Gilbert, all of Prospect, Bonita Gilbert of Nashville, June Harney of Huntsville, Ala.; sons, Stanley Gilbert and wife Deborah of Pulaski, Mark Gilbert and wife Machelle of Franklin, Timothy Gilbert of Atlanta; sister Magdeline Dowdy of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
