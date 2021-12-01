Mr. Stacy Lance Young, 50, died Dec. 1, 2021.
Mr. Young was born Jan. 21, 1971, in Maury County, and was the owner and operator of Young’s Dozer Work. He was an avid coon hunter for many years. Life with him around was never dull; he could make you laugh or so mad you’d cry. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Charles (Dude) Greene and Willa Mae Holley Greene; and his prize-winning blue tick coon hound Trap.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-4 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include son Hunter Coble Young and girlfriend Addison Gowan; parents, Roy and Kathy Greene Young; brother Brad Young and wife Brooklyn; niece Paisley Young; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a host of friends; and special care givers, Aunt Bev, Jess and Treasa.
