Mr. Stanley Allen Burchell, 73, of Lynnville died Dec. 29, 2022.
Mr. Burchell was born April 23, 1949, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband and brother. He was an Army veteran from the Vietnam era; he was drafted right out of high school and served from 1969-71. He then returned to Giles County to make it his home. He was a lifelong construction worker and retired in 2014. He loved being outdoors and working in the yard. Most of all, he loved enjoying life with wife Wanda. He is preceded in death by parents, Rogers and Margaret Burchell; brothers, Bob Burchell, Don Burchell, Charles D. (Rusty) Burchell, Mike Burchell; sister Barbara McCord; and nephew David Burchell.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Lynnwood Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Honor Guard.
Survivors include wife of 33 years Wanda Wilson Burchell of Lynnville; stepdaughters, Katherine Sauls and husband Gene of Pulaski, Sherri McCurry of Murfreesboro; brother James (Jim) Burchell and wife Jennifer of Minor Hill; sisters, Gina Spaini, Carol Burchell, both of Pulaski, Jan Darnell and husband Jeff of Chapel Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
