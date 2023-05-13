Mrs. Stephanie Owen Fowlkes, 72, died May 11, 2023.
Mrs. Fowlkes was born June 7, 1950, in Nashville. She was a descendant of early Tennesseans who settled and helped shape our state. She will be remembered for her whit, outspokenness and as a friend to animals. She graduated from Harpeth Hall School in Nashville and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in English at the University of Mississippi. After graduating, she pursed a career in secondary education where she was a guidance counselor and English teacher. During the 1990s, she was a freelance journalist for the Tennessean newspaper. She covered notable events that drew national attention to the Giles County area. She moved to Giles County more than 40 years ago and made her home at the farm she named — Hunter’s Point — in the Brick Church Community. In Brick Church, she married her husband, raised her three children, bred a world-renowned line of Jack Russell Terriers and continued her passion for Fox Hunting. Passionate about supporting her community, she hosted and chaired events benefiting Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and the Giles County Historical Society. She wrote the inscription for the Giles County Bicentennial monument that can be found on the Courthouse lawn. She is preceded in death by parents, Delia Anne Tolliver Owen and William Hunter Owen; and son Joseph Franklin Fowlkes III.
A private celebration of life will be determined by family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174; and the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband of 40 years Joseph Franklin Fowlkes Jr.; daughters, Carrie Fowlkes Brindley and husband Bryan, Catherine Lankford Fowlkes and Nicholas Bean; grandchildren, Scarlett June Fowlkes, Alice Opal Fowlkes; and their mother, Tammie Fowlkes.
