Mr. Stephen Faulkner, 56, died Sept. 20, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Faulkner was born Sept. 27, 1963. He worked for many years with his father at the family business of Rainbow Marble Co. He enjoyed his boats and his truck and the time he spent in southern Tennessee with his mother’s family. He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas F. (Tom) and Lois Faulkner.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Giles Memory Gardens. with Father Joseph Mundakal CMI officiating.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services and Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden, Ala.
Survivors include brother Kevin Faulkner and Michele Pynaert; nephew Matthew Faulkner; niece Catherine Faulkner and Jamie Zimmer-Dauphinee; and many cousins.
