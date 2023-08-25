Mr. Steve Leonard Belew, 78, of Leoma died Aug. 21, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Belew was born Nov. 18, 1944, and was a native of Lawrence County. He was a United States Air Force veteran of Vietnam, retired from Murray Ohio, was a farmer and of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by wife Pearl Faye Belew; parents, Elbert and Myrtle Watters Belew; granddaughter Haley Elizabeth Belew; brother Donald Belew; and sister Sheila Webb.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. with Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Bruce Belew, Ashley Belew, both of Leoma, Scott Belew of Copperas Branch; brothers, Stanley Belew, Bobby Belew, both of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Linda Perry, Faye Belew, both of Lawrenceburg; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
