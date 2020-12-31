Mr. Steve Ray Walker, 70, died Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Walker was born June 12, 1950. He is preceded in death by parents, James Alvis and Edna Jewell Pope Walker; grandson Jordan Braden; and step-son Brian Erwin.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Edna Sue Walker of Prospect; daughter Stephanie Lynn Braden of Henning,; brother Gary Phil Walker of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Steve Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.