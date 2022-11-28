Mr. Steven Lane Mason, 49, died Nov. 1, 2022, in Pulaski.
Mr. Mason was born Aug. 5, 1973. to and Robert Mason. He was educated in the Giles County School System. He professed his life in Christ at an early age and joined Old Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by mother Martha Crook Mason and eldest brother Robert Oscar Mason.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wonderful children, Shaquille Mason of Franklin, Talexuis Pipkins Mason, Trey Mason, Finesse Houston Mason, all of Pulaski, Steven Mason Jr. of Lynchburg, Jaliyah Rowe Mason of Columbia; father Robert Mason and stepmother Bernice Mason of Tanner, Ala.; brother Jeffrey Mason of Pulaski; grandchildren, Hazel Mason, Zai Mason, both of Franklin, Kamrie Mason of Columbia, Isabelle Mason of Pulaski; nephews, Chris Randolph of Lawrenceburg, Robert Mason Jr. of Los Angeles, Jaylene Clifton of Pulaski; niece Shanaus Randolph of Pulaski; a host of great-nieces, great-nephew, family and friends; and Daisha Lee of Lawrenceburg, who he loved as his own daughter.
