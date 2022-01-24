Mr. Stuart Hewitt Gregory, 31, of Pulaski died Jan. 1, 2022.
Mr. Gregory was born Dec. 27, 1990, in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Richland High School, where he was a varsity soccer player and National Honor Society member. He attended North Alabama University and Middle Tennessee State University — and was a proud Kappa Sigma brother like his grandfather. He was a loyal friend to all he met. He touched us with his contagious smile, charisma, humor, dedicated love of his family and their four-legged family members, and all-encompassing love for his friends and their children who affectionally called him “Uncle Stu.” He was excited for 2022 to continue his education at UT Southern in the spring.
Memorial services will be held this summer for friends and family.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee.
Survivors include mother Marybelle Gregory; father Rod Gregory; sister Tegan; and his friends who showed up again and again through life and death.
