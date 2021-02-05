Shauna Leary, 32, Sunshine Reynolds, 2, and Baby Boy Leary of Pulaski died Feb. 3, 2021.
Shauna and Sunshine had a tremendous love for one another and for the loved ones they left behind. Shauna loved soccer, cooking and had a talent for finding and refurbishing furniture. Shauna had a bright smile and beautiful blue eyes that could light up any room. Sunshine was aptly named for her ability to illuminate the hearts of anyone around her. She was always the first to wake in the mornings and greet her loved ones with the bright smile that she got from her mother and the sweetest good morning greetings. Anyone who knew Sunshine knew just how precious and sweet she truly was.
Services to celebrate their lives will be held at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m.
Shauna is survived by mother Norma Lane and Troy Seal; grandmother Dona Lane and brother Troy Leary and wife Alexandra.
Sunshine is survived by grandmothers, Norma Lane & Troy Seal, Margaret Young; great-grandmother Dona Lane; aunt Jennifer Reynolds and uncle Troy Leary and wife Alexandra.
