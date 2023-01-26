Ms. Susan Elisabeth LeQuire, 59, died Jan. 20, 2023.
Ms. LeQuire, affectionately called Esse, was born May 28,1963, in Murfreesboro. She was an alumna of The Webb School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She shared her love of reading with her children. She enjoyed being outside with the sun on her face and her hands in the earth, either planting flowers or working in her garden. She had a way with words and was an excellent writer as well as a talented artist. She was a wonderful hostess and loved creating memories with meals for her loved ones and friends. She had a love for animals and is survived by her loving pups. As a Christian, may she rest in peace and rise in glory. She is preceded in death by father Robert LeQuire.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at New Zion Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to animal rescue.
Survivors include children, Catherine and William; mother Norma LeQuire; sister Lydia Newsom and husband Mark; and brothers, Rand and Craig and wife Jennifer.
