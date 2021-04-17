Mrs. Susan Holley Fitzgibbon, 57, of Birmingham, Ala., died April 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Fitzgibbon was born in Pulaski. A graduate of Auburn University, she began her accounting career in the Birmingham office of Arthur Andersen & Co. In 1989, she married John Thomas (Tom) Fitzgibbon Jr., and they remained in Birmingham for the entirety of their marriage. Her accounting career included roles with Bruno’s, Hibbett Sports, Bayer Properties, ARK Real Estate Strategies and ARC Realty, where she also worked as a realtor. She was known for her empathetic spirit, love for others and her quick, dry wit and infectious laughter. She had a fondness and a keen eye for fashion, decor and art. She also enjoyed traveling, though the couple increasingly preferred to relax at the lake with their pets. She deeply loved her nephews and nieces and cherished the uniqueness of each one. The 2020 birth of Lena, the first grandbaby of her siblings, brought her great joy. She foremost described herself as a Christian and was a wonderful witness, even amid her own illness. She remained steadfast in her faith in Christ and wanted her family and friends to have that same peace and assurance. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Clark Holley and Helen Faye Chapman Holley Bennett; and stepfather Bill Bennett.
Graveside services will be held at 1p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Cathedral Church of the Advent.
Memorial donations may be made to Studio by the Tracks, Alabama Episcopal Cursillo or a charity of donor’s choice.
Survivors include husband John Thomas (Tom) Fitzgibbon Jr.; sister Debbie Brown; brother Bobby Holley and wife Pam of Pulaski; nephews, Trent Holley and wife Katy, Trey Holley, Rob Holley and wife Grace, all of Pulaski; niece Heather Holley of Roanoke, Va.; parents-in-law, John and Ruth Fitzgibbon; sister-in-law Susan Shumaker and husband Brad of Greensboro, N.C.; nephew Hutch Wheless of Los Angeles, Calif.; and niece Whitley Shumaker of Greensboro, N.C.
