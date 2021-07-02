Mrs. Sybil Simpson, 71, of Pulaski died June 29, 2021.
Mrs. Simpson was born April 14, 1950. She was the owner and operator of Family Hair Styles and a beautician at Keystone. She is preceded in death by parents, Harold Yeager and Alice Ruthie Williams Belew.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Aspen Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Veronica Moore, 908 Petty Branch Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include husband William (Bill) Simpson of Pulaski; son Jason Simpson and wife Reagan of Bell Buckle; brother Virgil Belew of Hohenwald; and grandchildren, Kelso Simpson and Freya Simpson.
To plant a tree in memory of Sybil Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
