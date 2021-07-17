Mrs. Sylvia Ann Potts, 74, of Pulaski died July 14, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Potts was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Pulaski. She was a member of Second Street Church of Christ and the Pulaski Lion’s Club. She is preceded in death by parents, Howard Daniel Garner Sr. and Jewel Dean Porter Garner; husband Bill Potts; and brother Danny Garner.
Funeral services were July 17 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Pulaski Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 273, Pulaski, TN, 38478; or Second Street Church of Christ, 300 N. Second St., Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Survivors include son David Potts and wife Sharon of Leoma; sisters, Judy Rost and husband Greg of Pulaski, Rita Swann and husband Albert of Florida; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
