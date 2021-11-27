Mrs. Sylvia Faye (Tink) Ables, 86, of Pulaski died Nov. 10, 2021.
Mrs. Ables was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Pulaski. She married Clyde M. Ables Sept. 10, 1952, and started her nursing career in 1966. She worked two years at the hospital, 10 years at Fairhaven Nursing Home, 18 years as a private nurse and was a substitute nurse at all the Giles County Schools. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents, William J. and Ruth C. Smith Dugger.
Funeral services were Nov. 13 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Tim Ables of Kentucky; grandchildren, William Clyde Ables, Andrew Lane Ables, both of Pulaski, Laura Alyssa Ables of Chapel Hill; special daughter-in-law Mimi Anderson; special cousins and caregivers, Ruth Owens, Betty Parker; and numerous other family and friends.
