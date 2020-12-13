Mr. T.C. (Buddy) Holley, 79, died Dec. 11, 2020.
Mr. Holley was born June 1, 1941, in the Diana Community of Giles County. He was a United States Army veteran who was stationed in Thule, Greenland, and spent time in Germany and France. After coming back to Giles County, he decided to move to Maryland where he stayed for 20 years before coming back home and owning a few businesses. He was a member of American Legion Post 60 and the Elks Lodge. He is preceded in death by parents, Earnie D. and Elice Sanders Holley; brothers, W.T. Holley, Norman Holley; and sisters, Murrell, Nell Roddy, Joyce Coleman and Janice Dunaway.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Diana Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 60, P.O. Box 184, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Darlene Holley of Pulaski; step-son Brent Spivey and wife Asonta; daughters, Anita Kay Davis of Lexington, Va., Laci Wallace of Waverly; and grandchildren, Kori Spivey, Sanaa Spivey, Katie Davis and Easton Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.