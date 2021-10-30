Mrs. Taleshia Renea Tomlin, 40, died Oct. 26, 2021, in Murfreesboro.
Mrs. Tomlin was born March 12, 1981, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She loved fishing, spending time in her garden with her flowers and being around her kids and family. She was a dedicated worker and spent 15 years as a CNA. She is preceded in death by mother Linda Faye Curry and brother Andy Wayne Curry.
Funeral services were Oct. 29 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Survivors include father Hilliard Wayne Curry; husband James Michael (Mike) Tomlin; daughters, Aubrey Lane Coulter, Shelby Renea Tomlin, Tiffany Nicole Tomlin; son Austin Rylee Penley; grandkids, Abigail Marie Cunningham, Emerie Kate Penley, Kristopher Bentley Gauge Fancher, Oaklee James Cash Chapman; sisters, Tyrena Michelle Johnson, Ronica Marcell Smith; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
