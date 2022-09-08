Mrs. Tammie Elaine Norwood, 58, died Sept. 4, 2022.
Mrs. Norwood was born Jan. 28, 1964, in Pulaski, and was lovingly known as Tammie D, Estelle, T.D., Pammie, Mimi and Gigi. To know her was to know a wild mustang who could never be tamed. She ran free and loved fiercely. Weren’t we lucky to be part of her herd! There was no obstacle she wouldn’t tackle — except dishes! One thing is for certain there will never be another practical joker, scraper, survivor, foodie or gardener like her. She was a livewire who had no idea what slow down meant. Memories of her antics, laughter and smile will live on in our hearts forever. She is preceded in death by husband Jack Norwood; parents, Loel Dollins and Elaine Kirk; and nieces, Amber Dollins and Brittany Whipple.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.–noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Survivors include granddaughters, Izzy Mai Askew, Lilly Bethune, Aubrey Bethune; grandsons, Jenson, Jaxson; honorary daughter Amber Wilburn and husband Kevin of Lynnville; stepsons, Nevin Norwood and wife Kari, Nick Norwood; stepdaughter Nissa Hernandez; brothers, Gary Dollins, Greg Dollins, Brandon Beard and wife Vickie of Minor Hill; sisters, Marqueda Whipple, Tiffany Rainey and husband Brian, all of Athens, Ala., Michelle Kirk of Minor Hill; partner in crime Jimmy D. Jackson of Murfreesboro; stepfather Joe Kirk of Minor Hill; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
