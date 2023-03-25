Mr. Ted Dewayne Watkins, 63, March 24, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Watkins was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Pulaski. He enjoyed being outside, riding through the countryside, creeks and enjoying nature. He loved cutting grass and was very particular about how his yard looked. He enjoyed listening to WKSR all day, every day for most of his life. He was a huge Swap and Shop listener. He is preceded in death by daughter Lauren Faith Watkins; parents, Carl Wilburn and Betty Farmer Watkins; and brother Mickey Watkins.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, at New Providence Church of Christ in Pulaski.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Amber Birdsong and husband Dustin of Pulaski; sons, Zach Watkins and wife Kayla, Shane Watkins, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Knox Birdsong, Clay Birdsong, Meadow Birdsong, Elly Watkins; brother Lee Watkins and wife Kristy of Lewisburg; sister Carlene Watkins of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
