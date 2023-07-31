Mr. Teddie (Ted) Lewis Stone Jr., 80, of Pulaski died July 29, 2023.
Mr. Stone was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Denver, Colo. on to the late. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a devoted member and Deacon of Providence Baptist Church. He is a twice retired Engineer who worked on the early-stage rocket boosters and supported the Missile Defense program for the Country he loved. He is preceded in death by parents, Teddie Sr. and Helen Stone; spouses, Linda Sue Stone (wife of 41 years), Jacklyn Stone; brother Ralph Stone; and sisters, Vivian Seymour and Sandy Simons.
Visitation will be Monday, July 31, from 2-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Providence Baptist Church, 659 Nancy Green Ridge Road, Goodspring. Burial will be in New Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 50, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Martha Ann (Marti) Forbus Stone of Pulaski; sons, Chris Stone and wife Susan of Athens, Ala., Troy Stone and wife Sabrina of Lawrenceburg; daughter Kimberly Stone of Pulaski; grandchildren, Gabbi Malone, Julia Kennair, Dawn Smith, Casey Smith; stepchildren, Sue Forbus, Reda Sabo, Gary Forbus and wife Connie, Jane Ciesielski and husband Tony, Anna Sierengowski and husband Walter, Amy Harwell and husband Brant; and 17 step-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.