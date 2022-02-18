Mr. Teddy Dwight Kimbrough, 73, of Elkmont, Ala., died Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Kimbrough was born July 26, 1948. He was an Air Force veteran, a retired contract administrator for Northrop Grumman Corporation and a member of Salem Springs Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher. He loved to piddle, do yard work, helping people and loved everyone, especially his family. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry Grady and Ginny Jewel Wilkerson Kimbrough; three sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Salem Springs Baptist Church in Elkmont, Ala. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Stella Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Beverly Kimbrough of Elkmont, Ala.; son Matt Kimbrough of New Port News, Va.; daughter Sherry Friend and husband Jack of Livingston, Texas; brother Alvin Kimbrough of Stella; sister Lillian Corder of Lester, Ala.; granddaughter Oliva Bradley of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.