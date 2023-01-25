Mrs. Teesa Lynn Croft, 42, died Jan. 22, 2023, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Croft was born March 11, 1980 in Mena, Ark., and was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Life Point Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the church, reading and shopping, and had a love for all animals. She had a big heart, was always loving, never met a stranger, and she always believed in the good in everyone she met. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Willis Marie Newbolt, Richard Milligan; and grandson Jasper Croft.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4-6 p.m. at LifePoint Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Gary Croft of Goodspring; sons, Braydon Jim Newbolt of Jessieville, Ark., Hunter D. Croft of Pulaski; daughter Jenna D. Croft of Hot Springs, Ark.; grandchildren, Jasmine Forsithe, Jessie Forsithe; mother Sharon Lewis of Casper, Wyo.; father Billy Jim Newbolt and wife Brenda of Lavaca, Ark.; sisters, Kara Slaten and husband Mark of Wright, Wyo., Lisa Pack and husband Josh of Mena, Ark.; brother Brandon Newbolt and wife Heather of Lavaca, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
