Ms. Teresa Ann Young Williams, 52, died Feb. 2, 2023.
Ms. Williams was born June 9, 1970, in Pulaski. She started working at age 16 for Pat Calhan at Dixie Maid. She later moved to Nashville where she worked for Vanderbilt Hospital and Metropolis Parking Service. She was always a hard worker. She loved life and her family. She is preceded in death by father Robert Young.
Funeral services were Feb. 11 at the Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association with eulogist Bishop Brenda Young.
Survivors include mother Della Patterson Young; daughters, Tarica Fowler, Kreshia Hayes; sisters, Lennita Tate and husband Rashad, Amy Moody and husband John, Nikiya Young, April Young, Cathay Young; brother Keith Young; grandkids, Kani Hayes, Collier Thomas, Kyelle Thomas, Legacy Rodgers; aunts, Cornelius Smith, Bernice Haynes; uncle Thomas Edward Young; special friend Veronica Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
