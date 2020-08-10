Mr. Terrell Ray Angus, 74, died Aug. 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Angus was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Columbia. He was a retired farmer and from T&S Lawn Service, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by parents, Willie L. and Lois Elise Wells Angus; brothers, Joe Angus, Gerald Dean Angus; and sister Betty Angus.
Graveside services were Aug. 10 at Glenwood Cemetery in Maury County.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ Scholarship Fund, 1875 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; or Giles County Animal Shelter, 380 Bennett Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Susan Angus of Lynnville; daughters, Daphne Garrett and husband Derrick of Lynnville; Allysia Angus of Escalante, Utah; sisters, Sue Lovell and husband Edwin of Lynnville, Ann Elias and husband Allen of Columbia; grandson John Garrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.