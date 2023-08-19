Mr. Terry Barnes Eubank, 81, of Pulaski died Aug. 18, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Eubank was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Giles County and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteer football fan. He enjoyed visiting Hardees and adored the Stella Community. He loved grilling, taking care of hummingbirds and being with his family. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Eubank; first wife Shirley Ann Eubank; brother Billy Don Eubank; sister-in-law Joyce Eubank; brother-in-law Ray Eaton; mother-in-Law Anna Lee Carroll and father-in-law Buford J. Carroll.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 21, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Stella Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Donna Eubank of Pulaski; sons, Darryl Eubank and wife Teresa, Terry Dale Eubank and wife Katrina, all of Pulaski; daughter Dana Eubank Hatfield and husband Todd of Pulaski; bonus kids, Jeana Mills, Bryan Berry, both of Pulaski, Amanda Miles and husband Brandon of Spring Hill; grandchildren, Clay Eubank, Blair Ford and husband Will, Sam Hatfield, Lucas Hatfield, Camden Eubank; great-grandchild Khloe Ford; nine bonus grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
