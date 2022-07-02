Mr. Terry Douglas Bassham, 42, of Brooklyn, N.Y., died May 31, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Bassham was born June 14, 1979. He moved to New York in 2006, following graduation from The University of Memphis. He was well loved by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Thelbert Martin, Thomas and Nelle Bassham; great-grandparents, Oscar and Ruth Daughtry, Leonard and Ocia Bassham; and uncle Brian Martin.
Memorial services were June 25 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity or to Giles County Library.
Survivors include parents, Doug and Kathy Bassham of Pulaski; daughter Olivia Ruth Bassham of Queens, N.Y.; sister Ericka Lawing of Murfreesboro; grandmother Sue Martin of Pulaski; niece Savanna Lawing of Columbia; nephew Mason Lawing of Murfreesboro.; several aunts, uncles and other relatives; along with a host of friends both in Giles County as well as New York.
