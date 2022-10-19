Mr. Terry Ed Cheatham, 53, died Sept. 4, 2022.
Mr. Cheatham was born July 17, 1969. He attended school in Giles County and graduated from Giles County High School. He competed additional training and received a certificate at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and became a dedicated and devoted member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church under the Pastorate of the Rev. Cornell Martin. He loved his church family and was always in attendance and ready to do whatever needed to be done. He had a quiet manner and would help anyone. He enjoyed sports and watching old television shows. He was employed at TCAT and was loved and respected by the students and staff. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. He is preceded in death by father Edward Cheatham, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other relatives
New Beginning Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving mother who was his heart Mary McElroy Cheatham; uncles, Willie McElroy Jr. and wife Linda, Andrew Cheatham and wife Pat; aunts, Alma J. Johnson, Mildred Lisby, Clara Lancaster; loving cousins and so many other relatives and friends.
