Mr. Terry Harris Taylor, 76, died Feb. 5, 2021, at Methodist Hospital North.
Mr. Taylor was born Aug. 21, 1944, and was employed by the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad as a diesel machinist for 45 years. If not at work, he was on the go! He enjoyed working in his shop, visiting with friends and family and attending church functions at Braden United Methodist Church, where he was a member. A motorcycle enthusiast, he loved taking road trips, including one to Alaska. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He is preceded in death by wife Linda Vick Taylor; and parents, Robert Jackson Taylor and Alline Harris Taylor.
Graveside services were April 17 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother Lynn Harris Taylor of Senatobia, Miss.
