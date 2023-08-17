Mr. Terry Lee Yokley, 70, of Ethridge died Aug. 13, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Yokley was born May 24, 1953. He was a native of Lawrence County, retired owner of Yokley Logging and a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Arlin and Imogene Rose Yokley; and brothers, Dale Yokley and Tommy Yokley.
Visitation was held Aug. 16 at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg.
Survivors include wife Julie Yokley; children, Jamie Schisler, Angie Southern, Cory Southern and wife Rachel, Jessie Yokley, Boone Yokley, Chantel Southern; grandchildren, Caitlin Kerr and husband Michael, Kaibry Staggs and husband Tanner, Nevaeh Burls, Jodyn Southern, Malakai Yokley, Kaydence Rigsby, Addysin Newton, Tandyn Southern, Dailon Hill, Briella Rose, Zander Hill, Emorie Rose, Sutton Yokley; and great-grandchildren, Maylee Kerr, Hazel Juarez and Alayah Lenior.
