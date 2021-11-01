Mr. Terry Michael Whitt, 72, of Ardmore, Ala., died Oct. 24, 2021.
Mr. Whitt was born Dec. 5, 1948. He was a member of Fist Baptist Church of Ardmore, the Rotary Club, Woodman of the World and on the Alumni Board of Martin Methodist College/University of Tennessee Southern. He is preceded in death by parents, Delma Hubert Whitt and Bessie Magdeline McFarland Whitt.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, from noon-2 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Marco Shaw and Rick Shannon officiating. Burial will be in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include aunt Mary McFarland; cousins, Wayne and Gertrude Whitt, Harold Whitt; and several other cousins on the McFarland and Whitt sides of his family.
