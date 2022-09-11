Mr. Terry Mitchell Story, 57, of Pulaski died Aug. 26, 2022.
Mr. Story was born Dec. 21, 1964. He is preceded in death by parents, John Lewis and Virginia Mamie Griffis Story; and sister Vicky Story.
Services will be held at a later time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother John Lewis Story Jr. of Pulaski; sisters, Wanda Tankersley, Elena Anspach, both of Pulaski, Cynthia Jenkins of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews, including Michael Tankersley, Adam Tankersley and Joshua Tankersley.
