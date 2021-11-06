Mr. Terry (Rozie) Rozell, 62, died Nov. 4, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Ala.
Mr. Rozell was born May 20, 1959, in Fayetteville, and was a loving son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed working with cattle, riding horses and loved barbecuing. He was a hard worker and could run any kind of heavy equipment. He loved picking and aggravating friends and family and gathering on holidays and baking pies. He is preceded in death by father Leonard Rozell.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 9. Burial will follow in Bradshaw Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Kathryn Rozell of Pulaski; sisters, Connie Decaussin and husband Howard of Pulaski, Carolyn Nunley and husband Dewey of Toney, Ala.; nieces, Sonya Prince and husband William of Pulaski, Dee Warren and husband Chad of Cornersville, Denise Hopkins and husband Donnie of Toney, Ala., Jennie Oliver and husband Mike of Prospect; great-nieces and great-nephews, Billy Prince and wife Kandice, Tristan Prince and Mark Perry, Trenten Warren, Lexie Warren, Rachel Oliver, Maicey Prince Gideon, Cohen Prince, Lakelyn Perry; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
