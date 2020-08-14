Mr. Terry Stephen Appleton, 70, died July 29, 2020.
Mr. Appleton was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Pulaski. He started learning to lay brick, block and rock with his father around the age of 7 and continued this work until the day he died. He was a master craftsman and mason and his work can be seen across Middle Tennessee. He arrived early and left late. He was perfect in the planning and carrying out of a project and he saw to it with wry comments and dry observations that were often humorous and wise at the same time. To be sure, the skill of his labor was only surpassed by the quality of his friendship, which many enjoyed and will terribly miss. He is preceded in death by parents, Mackie Lee and Mary Ethel Adams Appleton; brothers, Shelby Appleton, Toby Appleton; and sister Maxine Fulmer.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Memorial donations may be made to Pisgah Cemetery, c/o Brownie West, 1017 Hilltop Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478; or the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Fred Mack Appleton of New Orleans, La.; stepdaughter Lacy Stafford and husband Paul of Prospect; step-grandchildren, Sophie Stafford, Jack Stafford, Lily Stafford, all of Prospect; sisters, Alice Johnson, June Boone, both of Pulaski, Glenda Nelem of Michigan; brother Cletus Appleton of California, and friends, Brownie West, Terry Harwell, Rod Wells and Adair Appleton.
