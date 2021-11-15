The Rev. James Luther Rogers, 74, died Nov. 13, 2021, at his residence.
The Rev. Rogers was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Memphis. On June 17, 2000, he married Linda Haile Rogers. He graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tenn., where he received his undergraduate degree in history and went on to receive his master’s and graduated from Nashota (Wisc.) House Theological Seminary. He founded the Episcopal Church of The Resurrection in Franklin, served as Rector at St. Mary Magdaline in Fayetteville and interim Rector at Church of the Messiah in Pulaski, in addition to many other congregations over his 50 years of ordained ministry. Most recently, he was a supply priest at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where he was deeply beloved. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and at one time had a ranch in Nunnelly where he enjoyed raising cattle. He is preceded in death by parents, Luther McKeown Rogers and Maggie Sue Patton Rogers.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Columbia. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rt. Rev. John Bauerschmidt officiating and the Rev. Thomas Wilson and Chris Bowhay assisting. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Linda Haile Rogers; son Ray Mettetal and wife Lizann of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Melanie Wacker and husband Todd of Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, Brady Corbin Wacker, Lee Ellen Wacker, Sophia Grace Mettetal, Mila Faith Mettetal; sister-in-law, Judy Haile of Jupiter, Fla.; and brother-in-law David Haile and wife Cindy of Dickson.
