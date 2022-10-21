Mr. Thomas Allen Wiggins, 51, of Pulaski died Oct. 18, 2022.
Mr. Wiggins was born March 26, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was employed at Watkins Construction. He is preceded in death by parents, Richard Allen and Jaqueline Grigsby Wiggins; and grandparents, Sammie and Tom Hayes.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m.
Survivors include wife Deborah Kay Wiggins of Pulaski; daughters, Kelsey Ann Wiggins, Kayla Marie Wiggins-Johns and husband Nicholas, all of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Gracelynn Kay Wiggins and Kane Anthony Morris.
