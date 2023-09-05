Mr. Thomas Bailey (Tommy) Upton, 85, of Cornersville died Sept. 1, 2023, at his son’s residence.
Mr. Upton was born Feb. 8, 1938, in the Brick Church Community of Giles County. He was a farmer and a member of the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Waford Upton and Annie Ruth London Upton; and sister Annie Laura Upton.
Funeral services were Sept. 5 at Cornersville Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Richard Upton and wife Jade of Columbia, Roger Upton and wife Kelly of Cornersville; sister Kay Washington of Columbia; brother Bob Upton of South Carolina; and five grandchildren.
