Mr. Thomas (Tommy) Craig Ussery, 56, died April 15, 2023, in Southaven, Miss.
Mr. Ussery was born May 16, 1966, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle. He served in the U.S. Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force and was a 30-year veteran. He served in multiple deployments including Iraq Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He always helped out fellow veterans, remained friends with all he served with and was a wonderful friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, collecting coins and riding four-wheelers. He is preceded in death by father Frank Ussery.
Graveside services were April 18 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Lori Ussery of Southaven, Miss.; mother Fayla Craig Ussery of Pulaski; brother Bobby Ussery and wife Christine of Columbia; nephews, Bobby Ussery III, Spencer Ussery and wife Laura, Warner Ussery; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
