Mr. Thomas Dalton McCarley, 85, of Pulaski died April 4, 2022, at his home.
Mr. McCarley was born April 2, 1936, in Whitehead, Ala. He was retired from the Giles County Highway Department where he worked as supervisor and in interstate paving. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and riding his ATV. He is preceded in death by wife Geraldine Parsons McCarley; parents, Cleveland and Verder Evelyn Springer McCarley; sister Betty Sheets and brother Sherrill McCarley.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sisters, Jill Mae Drake, Elaine Medley, Judy Vincent and husband Johnny, all of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
