Mr. Thomas E. Long, 102, died June 12, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Long was born March 2, 1920, in Limestone County, Ala., and lived in Giles County his entire life. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during World War II (1942-45) as an automotive mechanic 2nd echelon. He was stationed in the European Theatre of Operations for 31 months. After his time of military service, he returned home to work on the farm. He later worked at Chemstrand-Monsanto in Decatur, Ala., and retired with 25 years of service. He was a lifelong United Methodist and very involved in his church at Elkton United Methodist. His love for Jesus, singing and generosity is what will be remembered most about him. In his later years, he was a resident at the Keestone Hewitt House and then at NHC, Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, James T. Long and Martha Ethel Vanhoozer Long; sisters, Thelma L. Cron, Edith Gelene Long, Frances L. Hill; and brothers, Joseph C. Long and Robert D. Long.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Elkton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church or Community RFD (Rural Food Delivery), 114 N. Third St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include brothers, J B Long of Columbia, Van K. Long and wife Maylene of Punta Gorda, Fla.; nieces and a nephew.
