Mr. Thomas Edward (Eddie) Sisk Sr., 81, of Nashville died Sept. 26, 2021.
Mr. Sisk was born March 30, 1940, in Pulaski. He was a devoted fan of the Tennessee Volunteers, Harding Academy Hawks, MBA Big Red and Hume Fogg Blue Knights. He was founder of Immanuel Nashville, an avid golfer and proud Democrat. He is preceded in death by wife Claudette Riley Sisk.
Private family burial services will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Green Hills YMCA, ymcamidtn.org, or to Immanuel Church of Nashville, immanuelnashville.com.
Survivors include children, Allison Jones and husband Greg, Thomas Edward Sisk Jr. and wife Morgan; grandchildren, Billy Jones, Riley Jones, Luke Jones; brother James (Jimmie) William Sisk; sister-in-law Geraldine Sisk Howard; nephews, Jack Lee Sisk and wife Elizabeth, Jeff Sisk; and niece Bonnie Sisk Wilkinson and husband Ty.
