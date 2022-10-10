Mr. Thomas Gregory Wharton, 55, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Wharton was born Oct. 14, 1966, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by father Thomas Buford Wharton; grandparents, George Wesley and Bessie Tyler, Ben and Vanna Wharton; uncle Charles Tyler and cousin Mark Tyler.
Funeral services were Oct. 10 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Humane Association, P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN, 38478; Highland Baptist Church, 1823 Mill St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the organization of your choice.
Survivors include mother Dot Solomon of Pulaski; sister-in-law Maggie Harris Wharton of Cookeville; brother Timothy Craig Wharton and wife Erin of West Moreland; stepbrothers, James Marvin Solomon and wife Mary of Roanoke, Va., Johnny Wayne Solomon and wife Jeanette of Pulaski; half-sister Brenda Solomon Crabtree and husband Ray of Columbia; aunt Reba Tyler; and several nieces and nephews.
