Mr. Thomas Jerome Jaycox, 66, of Minor Hill died Sept. 4, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Jaycox was born Sept. 21,1955, in Fort Brag, N.C., and was a loving and devoted husband and brother. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army, and devoted his whole life to serving this country. He was a lifelong member of WOPA and worked for DOD for 15 years. He loved motorcycles and always had a Harley Davidson. He was very humble and sweet and was a devoted Christian who always put the Lord first. He is preceded in death by parents, John William and Helen Richardson Jaycox Sr.
Memorial services were Sept. 15 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include wife Lisa Jaycox of Minor Hill; daughters, Lara Parker, Alyssa Parker, Kendra Parker; grandchildren, Lilith Parker-Nelson, Isaac Parker-Strother; sister Mary Stevens of Oldsmar, Fla.; brother John Jaycox Jr. of Spring Hill, Fla.; nieces, Kathy Jaycox, Cindy Swain and husband Casey, Tammy Kaplan and husband Ian; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Tim Swain, John Swain, Kelly Swain, Alex Swain, Zoey Kaplan, Keeley Kaplan and Maggie Kaplan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.