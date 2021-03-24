Mr. Thomas Lee Witner, 78, of Pulaski died March 23, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Witner was born March 4, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Pulaski Rubber Company. He was very involved in the Help Center and was a member of First Baptist Church for 45 years. He attended the Sonshine Class and loved being a part of the senior adult luncheons. He is preceded in death by parents, Howard Murl and Betty Hill Witner.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Maplewood Cemetery with Rodney Hawkins officiating. Adherence to CDC coronavirus guidelines is recommended.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society, Gateway Area Chapter 12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive Suite, 320 St. Louis, MO 63141.
Survivors include wife of 57 years Lucy Witner of Pulaski; daughters, Carla Wall and husband Keith, Tammy Witner, all of Pulaski, Deanne Brindley of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; grandchildren, Brandon Wall and wife Tammy, Tiffany Niedergeses and husband James, Blake Douglas and wife Sarabeth, Lauren Staggs and husband Jordan, Nicole Thurman, Lindsey Thurman; sister Jaqueline Troxel of Ringold, Ga.; and eight great-grandchildren.
