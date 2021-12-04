Mr. Thomas (Tom) W. Curl, 78, died Nov. 8, 2021.
Mr. Curl was born Dec. 29, 1942, and was formerly of La Marque, Texas. He was a graduate of Texas A&M University. While working on is bachelor’s degree in accounting, he joined the Merchant Marines. After college, he joined the Army and did two tours in Vietnam. Once back in civilian life, he tried a few different career paths and ultimately chose to do security work at the refineries in the Houston area where he worked his way up to captain. In addition to being the captain of the security team, he was also working for H&R Block doing taxes and operating a Bookkeeping and Tax office from home; working with numbers was one of the things he found joy in right until the end. He is preceded in death by wife Nancy Gorbet Curl; parents, Thomas Curl and Audrey Allsup Hill; brother James Brice Curl; and grandson Keith Curl.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at the cemetery where his ashes will be placed.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother Smitty M. Hill and wife Margo of Nacogdoches, Texas; children, Joseph Curl and wife Julie of California, David Curl and wife Kristy of Prospect, Dawn Ketenbrink and husband Billy, Danielle Curl, all of Texas City, Texas, Joshua Curl and wife Veronica of El Paso, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
