(pic)
Mr. Thomas Wayne Bee, 76, died Dec. 27, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Bee was born March 3, 1945, in Giles County, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, farming, spending time on the tractor and could often be found at Chew and Chat. He was an active member and longtime deacon at Wales Baptist Church. He also had a special love for his chickens and his dog Daisy. He is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Christine Bee; and parents-in-law, Mitchell and Fannie Mae Butcher.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Wales Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Wales Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Faye Bee of Pulaski; daughter Jennifer Pogue and husband David of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Haley Dickey, Vanessa Dickey, CJ Dickey, Elizabeth Pogue; sisters-in-law, Mary Long, Nettie Higgins and husband JB, Linda Hollingsworth and husband James, Sharon Clifton and husband Mike, Renee Stoltzfus and husband John, Margaret Brooks and husband James, Frances King and husband Fagan; brother-in-law Tommy Butcher and wife Shirl; special friends, Billy Jenkins, Ken Whittaker, William Redus; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.