Mr. Thomas Wayne (Waynie Boy) Foust, 74, of Pulaski died March 3, 2022.
Mr. Foust was born Nov. 13, 1947. He grew up in Minor Hill and never met a stranger. He was retired from Maremont and was a former employee of Carr & Erwin Funeral Home and Martin Methodist College. He loved German Shepards, watching westerns, basketball and football, and called everybody “Captain.” He is preceded in death by parents, Urel and Mary Camilla Jackson Foust; and the mother of his son, Dorothy Chambers Foust.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Anthony Foust and wife Tammy of Minor Hill; grandson Nicholas Foust of Minor Hill; granddaughter Chelsey Foust Christopher and husband Sam of Pulaski; grandpup Ada; longtime companion Gail Henderson of Pulaski; cousin Sue Hicks of Minor Hill; and sisters-in-law, Shirley King of Lexington, Ala., and Snow Howard of Athens, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.