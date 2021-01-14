Mr. Thomas Wayne Gunter, 65, of Giles County died Jan. 10, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gunter was born Aug. 30, 1955, in Pulaski. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and graduate of Beech Hill High School. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan who loved to hunt and fish, and was a loving caregiver to his mother. He is preceded in death by father Paul Gunter, aunt Jeanette Ogea and uncle Tommy Shelton.
Graveside services were Jan. 14 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home — 1910 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478 — to help with funeral expenses.
Survivors include mother Joyce Gunter of Pulaski; brother Barry Gunter and significant other Vicki Hasty of Pulaski; uncles, Thomas (Sonny) Edward and wife Frankie of North Carolina, Mike Tomerlin and wife Brenda of Goodspring, George Ogea of Pulaski; aunts, Carolyn Shelton, Nancy Teeples and husband James, Debra Tosh, all of Pulaski; and several cousins and friends.
