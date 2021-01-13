Mr. Thomas William Austin, 73, of Pulaski died Jan. 11, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Austin was born Dec. 25, 1947, in Chicago and was a devoted father, son, brother and grandfather who loved all the young men who played basketball for him. He was was voted Tennessee High School Coach of the Year. He was an excellent singer and guitar player. The song he wrote, “Tennessee Dawn,” almost beat Rocky Top as the Tennessee Anthem and will be missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Earl and Elizabeth Ann Routon Austin.
Visitation will be today (Wednesday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Elkton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include sons, Will Austin, Jamie Austin, Ned Austin, all of Pulaski; brother David Austin and wife Melissa of Elkton; sister-in-law Teresa Beddinngfield; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.